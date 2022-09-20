The Lufkin City Council is considering taking steps toward projects that were part of the capital improvements plan at the 5 p.m. meeting today.
The city approved a series of projects as part of the capital improvements plan ahead of 2020. It included projects such as purchasing a new parks and recreation building, the Jones Lake walking trail, renovations at the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, extending Whitehouse Drive, constructing sidewalks and bike lanes and more.
