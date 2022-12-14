Eryn Avila

From left: Andres Mijares, Lufkin Middle School principal; Andra Self, Lufkin school board member; Lynn Torres, superintendent; Analorena Encarnacion; Delphina Maxie, board member; Matt Knight, board member; Eryn Avila; Hall Henderson, board president; Amy Rush, LMS teacher; Scott Skelton, board member; Alison Langston, board secretary; Starla Phillips, LMS teacher; Kristi Gay, board vice president and Curt Allison, Optimum.

 SHEILA ADAMS/Lufkin ISD

A Lufkin Middle School student who won runner-up in a national Hispanic heritage essay contest was recognized Tuesday at the Lufkin Board of Trustees work session.

Eryn Avila, a seventh grade student, was named runner-up in the middle school division of the Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest, which was sponsored by Optimum. The contest accepted essays from thousands of students across the United States, said Curt Allison, market engagement manager for Optimum. Eight students were named winners, as well as students who were runners-up, he said.

