Greta Rich, community outreach coordinator with the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, explains the role of the organization in teaching attendees what an abusive relationship or sexual assault looks like.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Vallie Cross, left, explains the purpose of PADREs (Parenting Awareness and Drug Risk Education), a project of ADAC's wellness and prevention program, at Jone Park Saturday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A display by PADREs (Parenting Awareness and Drug Risk Education), a project of ADAC's wellness and prevention program, at Jones Park Saturday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A trio of kiddos pose with Leo the Drug Free Lion at Jones Park Saturday.
The Serve Coalition in Lufkin, a coalition to end relationship violence, conducted a resources fair at Jones Park Saturday in coordination with the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department.
The fair offered opportunities for individuals to connect with nonprofits in the area to help them out of bad situations. It ran alongside a walk-a-thon put together by Rudy Flores, the director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation meant to highlight the best qualities of each park in town and get Lufkinites more active and using the parks as intended.
