The Serve Coalition in Lufkin, a coalition to end relationship violence, conducted a resources fair at Jones Park Saturday in coordination with the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department.

The fair offered opportunities for individuals to connect with nonprofits in the area to help them out of bad situations. It ran alongside a walk-a-thon put together by Rudy Flores, the director of Lufkin Parks & Recreation meant to highlight the best qualities of each park in town and get Lufkinites more active and using the parks as intended.

