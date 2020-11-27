Far down a country road, the sweet sounds of a fiddle ring out across the countryside as dusk settles in Angelina County.

The cows have become accustomed to their nightly concert on the evenings they’re shepherded to this fence atop a small hill. Heather Hughes perches herself on a stone bench or sometimes stands near a birdbath, watching the cows’ soft ears prick forward as she practices her favorite songs.

