Heather Hughes loves to help people and searches for any chance to be kind to those she meets. When she is not volunteering at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, she is quilting, sewing and putting together picture albums.
Heather Hughes’ home is cozy and colorful with her walls covered in photographs, crafting projects and small trinkets.
Heather Hughes perches herself on a stone bench or sometimes stands near a birdbath, watching the cows’ soft ears prick forward as she practices her favorite songs.
Heather Hughes learned to play the guitar from her brother and dad and upgraded to the fiddle, which is different — but not too different — from the guitar, she said. They utilize the same chords.
Heather Hughes loves playing for people. She has a stack of thank-you notes from local elementary school children she taught to play in the last few years.
Far down a country road, the sweet sounds of a fiddle ring out across the countryside as dusk settles in Angelina County.
The cows have become accustomed to their nightly concert on the evenings they’re shepherded to this fence atop a small hill. Heather Hughes perches herself on a stone bench or sometimes stands near a birdbath, watching the cows’ soft ears prick forward as she practices her favorite songs.
