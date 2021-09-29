The annual Huntington Catfish Festival, which was supposed to take place this Saturday, has been canceled due to high chances of rain across East Texas.
The Huntington Business Owners Association was afraid the equipment belonging to the musicians who were scheduled to play would get ruined, secretary Pam Hooton said. They also feared that some of the bigger planned events — like the rock-climbing walls, the bounce houses, the petting zoo and the pony rides — wouldn’t be safe, she said.
