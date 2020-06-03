EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic content.
A Lufkin man was arrested by Lufkin police on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Fredrick Donnell Woods, 43, is being charged with intentionally and knowingly causing the penetration of a minor’s “sexual organ,” according to an affidavit on his arrest. Police say this began sometime around January of 2014 and ended in May 2020.
A Lufkin police officer was contacted in late May by a mother who said her daughter was being sexually assaulted by Woods, according to the affidavit. The mother told police the girl logged onto Facebook on her sister’s phone and that the sister took screenshots of messages between the girl and Woods.
A Child Protective Services investigator told Detective Ray Hightower the girl had been having sex with Woods since she was 12 years old, according to the affidavit.
When the girl and her sister attended a meeting at Harold’s House, the sister said the messages were found on her old phone, which the sister’s boyfriend now uses. The girl had not signed out of Facebook Messenger and they were able to see the messages that did not get deleted, according to the affidavit.
Included in the messages the girl’s sister took screenshots of were messages of Woods telling the girl that she owed him and that she’d have to pay him as soon as she was back, according to the affidavit.
The girl told a forensic interviewer at Harold’s House that she’d started having sex with Woods when she was in fifth grade. The first incident was when Woods got her out of bed, took her to the dining room and performed a test to see if she was still a virgin, according to the affidavit.
Following this, incidents continued to happen in which the girl was pressed into sexual relations with Woods, she told the interviewer. For a long time it was a daily occurrence, but now it was only once a week.
She said Woods physically forced her into a car, took her pants off and sexually assaulted her about a week before the interview at Harold's House, according to the affidavit.
