The United States Marshal Service on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man accused of harboring a runaway child and sexually assaulting a child the night of March 31.
Hal Jordan Olds, of Lufkin, was arrested on warrants for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, sexual assault of a child and harboring a runaway child. He was in the Angelina County Jail as of 6:30 p.m. Friday with a $75,000 bond set on the sexual assault charge, a $2,000 bond for harboring a runaway child and a note to hold him without bond for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on May 17.
