Joseph Ceasar, founder and executive director of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, stands before a backdrop of Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday as he addresses an audience on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion as a part of Angelina College’s Black History Month Celebration.
Key points in helping single Black women in Lufkin are improving diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the Lufkin community, according to Joseph Ceasar, founder and executive director of the Legacy Institute for Financial Education.
Ceasar defined DEI as the intentional inclusion of different races, genders, sexes and ages. Diversity asks who is in the room, equity asks who is trying to get in the room but can’t and inclusion asks if everyone has been heard, he said.
