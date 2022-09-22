The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas is hosting its Recovery Day at the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park. The free event will offer family friendly activities and details about services available in the area.
Activities for all ages will be on the menu as the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas hosts its Recovery Day at the Park on Saturday.
The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Kiwanis Park. ADAC public relations coordinator Connor Gilbertson said the purpose behind Recovery Day at the Park is to recognize and celebrate those in recovery — as well as to bring awareness to the community that recovery touches every walk of life and is possible — because September is “Recovery Awareness Month.”
