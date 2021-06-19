One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment after a major crash on U.S. Highway 59 south at John Means Road late Friday, according to a report from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz.
The accident occurred around 9:37 p.m. when a 2015 Buick Lacrosse stopped at the stop sign on John Means failed to yield the right of way to a 2010 Mack truck tractor and flatbed trailer, the report states. The truck and trailer struck the car on the left driver’s side.
