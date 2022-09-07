SFA President Steve Westbrook holds a marker presented by Consul General Richard Hyde designating the overcup oak as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 75 years on the throne.
David Creech, director of SFA Gardens, advises members of the gardens staff as they plant an overcup oak tree at Wiseley Hall Tuesday.
VALERIE REDDELL/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel
Students from a freshman seminar class seized an opportunity to take photos with Consul General Richard Hyde during the first stop of the Great British Tour of Texas.
NACOGDOCHES — Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II now has an oak tree on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.
The tree-planting Tuesday near the corner of East College Street and Aikman Drive is part of a global project, The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is planting trees around the world to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee this year.
