Angelyn Bassinger creates handmade Christmas cards in her home in Lufkin. She has been doing so since her first year of marriage in 1963. She carried on the tradition after her husband’s death in 1997, and she is inviting others to do so with her this year, as it has been a tough one for many.
Angelyn Bassinger’s Christmas cards are made using many types of media. She enjoys finding different ideas and says it doesn’t have to be very fancy. It just requires a little patience and some creativity and fun. She includes a letter about her family updating old friends.
Angelyn Bassinger created a sponge paint Texas with a holly where Lufkin is for this Christmas card. She has been creating handmade Christmas cards for her loved ones for more than 50 years.
Angelyn Bassinger has made a homemade Christmas card for friends and family every year since 1963. These are the fruits of her labor.
Angelyn Bassinger uses everything at her disposal to create her handmade Christmas cards. Here, she has cut up wrapping paper to add to cards with Christmas trees cut from 1940s carol sheet music.
When the money runs short and the stress runs high, sometimes the holidays can be a toil.
Finding that perfect gift can be so tough, especially for a couple in their early years together, but Angelyn Bassinger has years of experience to prove that oftentimes the best gift is one of love and creativity.
