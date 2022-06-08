Those who want early access to the school supplies, clothing items and health kits distributed by the Junior League of Lufkin at its Back to School Bonanza can do so by pre-registering for the event now through July 15.
While this free drive-thru event for Angelina County students entering Pre-K through 12th grade will take place from 8 a.m.-noon July 30 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, those who pre-register can pick up their materials from 4-7 p.m. July 29, according to Meagan Moulder, publicity department chair for the event.
