Multi-colored Christmas lights illuminate the street at Liza’s Garden on Main Street in this December 2018 file photo. The Huntington Business Owners Association will be lighting up Centennial Park at its fourth annual Christmas in the Park from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 27.
The Huntington Business Owners Association will be lighting up Centennial Park — as well as providing an opportunity for families to meet Santa Claus — at its fourth annual Christmas in the Park event from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 27.
The HBOA will have the front half of the park decorated and will have sections with different themes, Pam Hooten, president of the HBOA said. The park will be lit up right at 5 p.m., and guests can enjoy snacks and other attractions after, she said.
