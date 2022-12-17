Robert Adams sits on a stool surrounded by bicycles and tricycles Friday afternoon while he assembles a toy car that will be distributed to children in need through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
