The Angelina College Board of Trustees adopted a proposed 2021 tax rate on Monday.
The board adopted a tax rate of 16 cents per $100 valuation, which should generate $8.8 million, to fund the upcoming budget year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Angelina College Board of Trustees adopted a proposed 2021 tax rate on Monday.
The board adopted a tax rate of 16 cents per $100 valuation, which should generate $8.8 million, to fund the upcoming budget year.
Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.