The Angelina County Farmers Market opened its second annual drive-thru Winter Wonderland event Wednesday evening.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 16-23 people will have a chance to drive through the event at the market at 2107 S. Medford Drive.

Grace Juarez's email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.