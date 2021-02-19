One man died from injuries sustained in a house fire just north of the Zavalla city limits Friday afternoon, Zavalla fire chief Chris Wade said.
The Zavalla Fire Department and firefighters from Huntington responded to the scene and located the victim. His information cannot be released at this time because his family has not yet been notified, Wade said.
The firefighters brought the man out of the house and began performing CPR because he had a weak pulse, Wade said.
“He did ultimately pass away,” Wade said.
Justice of the Peace Pat Grubbs responded to the scene, Wade said.
The house is still currently burning as the fire department doesn’t have the water available within the city to put the house out, Wade said. The city sent tanker trucks to Sam Rayburn Reservoir to draft water and bring it back, he said.
The fire call came in at 12:52 p.m. The cause of the fire was unknown as of 2:30 p.m., Wade said.
