Angelina County commissioners on Tuesday approved the sale of a $5.88 million tax note to be obligated to capital spending on road improvements.
The total sale amount was $6,300,348, including “business costs” and interest. Commissioners hired U.S. Capital Advisors and Bracewell LLP to conduct the business, as is typical in this circumstance, County Treasurer Jill Brewer said.
Out of six bid options, commissioners chose to work with The Independent BankersBank of Dallas at a rate of 1.390%. The note is “callable at any time,” which means the county can pay off the debt early if the budget allows. The yearly payment will be $933,001, which will be paid in two yearly payments. One payment is the principal amount and a first interest payment; the second payment is the interest payment.
Brewer said any of the three best options commissioners were deliberating would be good for the county. She said commissioners just needed to identify their priorities, which they said was the freedom to pay the note off at any point.
County Judge Don Lymbery asked U.S. Capital advisor Ben Rosenburg and bond attorney Johnathan Frels whether this money would be paid out all at once and how it would be distributed yearly.
They and county auditor Janice Cordray said the full $5.88 million will be distributed to the county by June 30 if Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar approve, sign and certify it. The money is tax-exempt, as well.
That will create a note fund where the money is deposited, then those funds are withdrawn for authorized purchases. Commissioners asked that the money be used for the material needed for road repairs.
If the county has the money and wishes to pay it off at any point in time, they will just need to contact Rosenburg and Frels so those men can inform the bank.
All four commissioners voted for the measure. Lymbery had been opposed to the measure leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, but did not vote against the motion.
During the public hearing, Mark Dunn, an Angelina County resident, spoke against the tax note, imploring commissioners to look further into the matter. Dunn also spoke against the tax-rate increase that was proposed during county budget discussions in the fall of 2019.
“Now, just a few short months later, during the most insane economic times in our country, our state and in this county, you’re moving forward with a loan of almost $6 million?” he asked. “This all during a time where also the businesses have been shuttered for almost two months, homes are being lost, jobs terminated, sales tax revenues at an all-time low.”
Dunn told commissioners this was the time to tighten purse strings rather than open up the checkbook. He also pointed to the variations in road costs between the precincts.
The commissioners’ business plan that was released at the May 26 meeting said that over the next three years:
■ Precinct 1 asked for $1,841,560.50 to repair 71.5 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 2 asked for $716,150 to repair 15.8 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 3 asked for $1,590,693.95 to repair 37 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 4 asked for $1,730,900.50 to repair 31.30 miles of roads.
“I believe you owe more to this county than a quick drive down the roads and ‘Oh it will take about this much to get-er-done' attitude,” Dunn said. “That’s what I’m seeing and what many of my friends have seen. You see, I’m in the construction business, and when my clients ask me to take on a project of this magnitude, I have meetings, I give them reports back, we set budgets. We look at long-term costs and cost increases. I haven’t seen you do any of those.”
Additionally, he asked where the nearly $1 million they’d budgeted for road repairs in 2020 was being used.
Dunn attempted to begin discussing the unit road system, a system of road maintenance for which support is currently gaining traction countywide.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire reminded Dunn that the topic at hand was the tax note, not the unit road system. Other opponents of the tax note during the May 26 meeting included attorney Bob Flournoy, who is spearheading the petition drive to put the unit road system on the ballot.
Brewer again addressed the court to clarify what she called ‘‘false statements.’’
“Borrowing money — is it a good time?” she asked. “Well, let’s be honest, it’s never a good time. But in order to grow, to improve an additional revenue stream needs to be acquired from time to time because we all know what happens to a growing entity when they don’t have debt.”
She pointed out how the commissioners had argued with her and each other for months over how this issue would work out. Commissioners were concerned that the tax base would not approve or that commissioners wouldn’t get reelected, she said.
“Maybe we should give our voters a little more credit,” Brewer said. “It’s safe to say that most voters believe their own home is worth having, even if they had to finance it. Many of these taxpayers are currently financing a home, maybe a car, maybe their children’s education, maybe they’re still paying for their own education. Because even though we want to pay cash for major purchases such as a home, a car or an education, nowadays the majority of the people just can’t do it.”
She said that the county can’t just go to a bank and get a loan for something like this, but they can look at things like bonds and tax notes. A bond requires an election and Brewer said it would be costly to look at running an election.
To the argument that it is inappropriate to pay for a note longer than it took to spend the money, she pointed to the county jail, which was built and opened in 2003. The jail was built using a bond obligation that the county is still paying for 17 years later, she said.
The county owes $1,500,700 on the jail, with an interest payment of $15,000 budgeted in August. The county will pay the debt off using surplus funds saved up over the past few years, Brewer said.
“You’re just trying to repair the roadways — that’s what I’ve been telling people,” Brewer said. “We’re not trying to create a new path through the wilderness; we’re trying to repair what’s already there. And the roads are in bad shape, and they’ve been there a long time.
“So I have faith that you guys can repair what’s already existing. Because I tell people that if (commissioners) do what they promised, then the roads will still be here long after seven years, and we really should have faith in the people who elected us.”
In a later interview, Brewer said citizens seem to be primarily concerned with the drainage on their roads and making sure commissioners fix that. This would hopefully keep the investment in road repairs from being destroyed by the next big flood.
She also pointed to the fact that Cordray would be requiring commissioners to submit invoices and reports on the roads they’re fixing to ensure the money and time are utilized properly.
In other business, commissioners:
■ Renewed the contract with HelpMD for a county telemedicine program after Jim Wehmeier, with HelpMD, discussed the 2019-20 utilization report.
■ Approved Angelina County Airport manager Gary Letney's request to apply for CARES Act funding.
■ Approved a vehicle transfer to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office from the Jail Division.
■ Decided to put two surplus sheriff’s office vehicles up for sale or as an option for other county departments rather than donate them to the Angelina College Police Academy for law enforcement training.
■ Heard Brewer’s monthly treasurer’s report for May 2020.
■ Listened to elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins’ update on the days and time for early voting for the July 14 Democratic/Republican primary runoff dlection.
■ Approved Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison’s request to renew a lease purchase of a 2017 John Deere backhoe in two annual payments through First National Bank of Wichita Falls.
■ Tabled the discussion of a speed limit reduction in the Greenridge Subdivision in Precinct 4 to 20 mph.
■ Finalized upgrading communication work on new radio equipment. This will include a budget transfer: $238,067.70 from contingency, $12,00 from fencing, $16,000 from slab locations, $1,200 from wiring for generator, $28,688 from taking down an old tower, $180,179.70 to bring the Diboll site online, all to go to communication.
Additionally, commissioners listened to or approved issues brought forth by District Attorney Janet Cassels, including:
■ The 2020 budget for the District Attorney State Grants Fund, which includes both the Victims of Crime Act grant and the Violence Against Women grant.
■ The issue of unpaid salary funds in her budget and anticipated grant award shortfalls.
■ A budget amendment for the State Grant Fund: $42,000 from assistants, $3,213 from federal payroll taxes, $4,221 from retirement, $9,946 from medical group insurance, $50 from workers compensation and $150 from state unemployment to the same groups in the State Grants Fund.
■ A budget amendment to move $13,893.74 from contingency to capital outlay.
■ A budget amendment to move $50,403 from contingency to a local fund match for the Victims of Crime Act Grant.
Additionally, commissioners approved budget transfers for:
■ The county auditor, $750 from personnel training to capital outlay.
■ Road & Bridge Precinct 1, $300.61 from parts and shop to equipment rental.
