Children decked out in all manner of glow stick accessories filled the streets of downtown Lufkin Friday night during the Light Up Cancer Kids Glow Run.

The event is part of the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope’s Race for Hope. Today, adults will participate in a marathon, a half marathon, a 5K run and a 5K walk.

