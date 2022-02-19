Ashley Berry, director and founder of the East Texas Cancer Alliance, waves her fingers clipped in glow lights Friday night during the kick-off event for the Race for Hope. She started the event three years ago to help with the alliance’s mission to assist with rent, utility bills and gas for people affected by cancer.
Vanessa Hernandez hugs her daughter Emory Hernandez, 4. The two ran in honor of Emory’s favorite uncle who has cancer. “I want her to learn she can make a difference, regardless of her age,” Vanessa said.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
