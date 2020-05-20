A Lufkin woman died in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday on FM 819, about one mile south of U.S. 59.
The woman was 61-year-old Robin Register, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. She was driving east on FM 819 in a 2018 Toyota SUV when for unknown reasons she drove off the roadway to the right and overturned several times, according to the release.
Register was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin where she was pronounced dead.
DPS is continuing to investigate the crash, but has no further information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.