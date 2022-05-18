Carlos Emmanuel Sanchez, 21, was among dozens indicted by an Angelina County grand jury in April. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child in February 2021.
Lufkin police officers were dispatched to a Lufkin home in reference to a 911 hangup call. Upon arrival, they made contact with Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies who were already on the scene with the girl, according to an affidavit provided by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office.
