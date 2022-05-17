An Angelina County grand jury recently indicted a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in March 2020. An affidavit released by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball’s office offers details into the situation.
Eric Alexander Dixon, 21, of Lufkin, is accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl. County records indicate he was arrested on March 4, 2020, and released the same day with no bond set. There are no records on the county’s website to indicate any bond was set or paid for this offense.
