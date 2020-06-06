Angelina County Commissioners will discuss a $5.8 million tax note during Tuesday’s 10 a.m. court meeting.
The note has been a point of serious contention for many in Angelina County as residents’ frustrations grow about worsening road conditions. But the solution to the road conditions remains a topic for debate and further research for many.
In recent interviews and meetings, commissioners have said they believe an increase in funding will allow them to begin solving the problem. However, County Judge Don Lymbery disagrees and has vocalized his opposition to the tax note as a whole and advocated for the Unit Road System.
The Unit Road System would place a road engineer or administrator — someone who has experience in building roads — at the helm to look at the county as a whole, rather than in a precinct system. This would remove power over road repairs from commissioners.
The tax note would be paid using a tax levy that is currently being utilized by another loan. Commissioners have advocated for paying that loan off early using money saved in the budget annually.
Angelina County Treasurer Jill Brewer said in the May 25 meeting that the note would not increase taxes. She also said this is the best time to consider this type of move because interest rates are so low, although the county has not secured an interest rate yet. This rate is not guaranteed in the future.
Each commissioner has presented a three-year plan detailing the road repairs and what materials are needed for repairs, the letter read.
■ Precinct 1 asked for $1,841,560.50 to repair 71.5 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 2 asked for $716,150 to repair 15.8 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 3 asked for $1,590,693.95 to repair 37 miles of roads.
■ Precinct 4 asked for $1,730,900.50 to repair 31.30 roads.
In other business
■ Jim Wehmeier, with HelpMD, will discuss the 2019-20 utilization report for the county telemedicine program with HelpMD and ask for a contract renewal.
■ Gary Letney, Angelina County Airport Manager, will request approval to apply for CARES Act funding.
■ Commissioners will deliberate on a vehicle transfer to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office from the Jail Division.
■ The sheriff’s office will request authority to donate two surplus vehicles to the Angelina College Police Academy for law enforcement training.
■ Brewer will present the monthly treasurer’s report for May 2020.
■ Elizabeth Hawkins, the elections administrator, will update commissioners on the days and time for early voting for the July 14 Democratic/Republican Primary Runoff Election.
■ Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison will ask to renew a lease purchase of a 2017 John Deere back hoe in two annual payments through First National Bank Wichita Falls.
■ Commissioners will deliberate a speed limit reduction in the Greenridge Subdivision in Precinct 4 to 20 mph.
■ Commissioners will deliberate finishing up-grade communication work on new radio equipment. This will include a budget transfer: $238,067.70 from contingency, $12,00 from fencing, $16,000 from slab locations, $1,200 from wiring for generator, $28,688 from taking down an old tower, $180,179.70 to bring the Diboll site online, all to go to communication.
District Attorney Janet Cassels will discuss:
■ The 2020 budget for the District Attorney State Grants Fund, which includes both the Victims of Crime Act grant and the Violence Against Women grant.
■ The issue of unpaid salary funds in her budget and anticipated grant award shortfalls.
■ A budget amendment for the State Grant Fund: $42,000 from assistants, $3,213 from federal payroll taxes, $4,221 from retirement, $9,946 from medical group ins, $50 from workers compensation and $150 from state unemployment to the same groups in different line items.
■ A budget amendment to move $13,893.74 from contingency to capital outlay.
■ A budget amendment to move $50,403 from contingency to a local fund match for the Victims of Crime Act Grant.
Additionally, commissioners will consider budget transfers for:
■ The County Auditor, $750 from personnel training to capital outlay.
■ Road & Bridge Precinct 1, $300 from parts and shop to equipment rental.
