Emily Thornton, Angelina Beautiful/Clean executive director, and Eddie Pepper, city of Lufkin Recycling Center assistant director, direct a truck filled with collected garbage onto a scale Friday morning during the AB/C Paint the Town Clean event.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina County is now 1,700 pounds cleaner after East Texas organizations, clubs and entities spent the morning collecting litter at Paint the Town Clean.
The cleanup competition was a joint effort between Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the Cultural District Planning Committee to put Lufkin’s best foot forward for today’s Heritage Festival, AB/C executive director Emily Thornton said.
