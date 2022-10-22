Angelina County is now 1,700 pounds cleaner after East Texas organizations, clubs and entities spent the morning collecting litter at Paint the Town Clean.

The cleanup competition was a joint effort between Angelina Beautiful/Clean and the Cultural District Planning Committee to put Lufkin’s best foot forward for today’s Heritage Festival, AB/C executive director Emily Thornton said.

