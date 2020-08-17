An Angelina County Sheriff's Office Deputy who was involved in the violent arrest of Mark Anthony Smith has submitted a letter of resignation, Capt. Alton Lenderman confirmed.
Deputy Brandon Rainwater submitted his resignation letter Monday morning.
Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
