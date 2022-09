Local programs and resources

Angelina County schools have the following programs and resources available to their students to provide help with their plans after graduation:

Central High School: CHS has a College and Career Center with a website designed to provide an online college and career portal for students and parents to access post-secondary planning resources. The website also has checklists for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors to prepare for college by grade level.

Diboll High School: DHS also has a number of resources available to its students, including video courses, “Road Maps to College” by grade level and information on navigating senior year, which includes applying for financial aid and scholarships.

Hudson High School: Hudson High School was named a “Distinguished High School” by Stephen F. Austin State University in 2021. The designation means the $50 application fee to apply to SFA will be waived for all Hudson students, and students who are in the top 30% of their class will be guaranteed admission to SFA. Additionally, students who are in the top 10% of their class will receive a $5,000 scholarship, and students who are in the top 11-25% with a 3.0 GPA will receive a $3,000 scholarship.

The university also will provide additional financial assistance for students in need. Hudson High School also has a College & Career Center with various college resources available.

Huntington High School: Huntington High School’s counseling page has resources available by grade level. Senior resources include financial aid and scholarship assistance, virtual tours of Texas colleges and steps on submitting documents to colleges.

Lufkin High School: LHS has a “Go Center” that lists the criteria needed to be accepted by various Texas universities, financial aid and scholarship assistance, and resume samples and templates. LHS also is a “Distinguished High School.”

Zavalla High School: ZHS has a list of information available for its graduating seniors that ensures they attend Rowdy Week at Angelina College, have applied to ApplyTexas.org and are aware of scholarship and financial aid opportunities.

Pineywoods Community Academy: PCA has a scholarship spreadsheet available to its students with search websites as well as scholarship names, due dates, amounts and criteria. It also has financial aid and ApplyTexas resources available to its students.

AC earlier this year introduced an initiative that offered a year’s free tuition to students who graduated from an Angelina County high school or home school in May 2022. It also allowed those students to earn other financial aid opportunities through academic performance.

— KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News