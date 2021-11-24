fatal wreck

One person was killed about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday when a Mercedes SUV left the road and hit a traffic sign on Loop 287, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Lufkin police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a fatal wreck along Loop 287 Wednesday afternoon.

Justice of the Peace Billy Ball pronounced the driver dead at the crash site.

