Many consumers are concerned about their favorite stores not making it out alive after the coronavirus pandemic closures sliced sales. However, the Lufkin Mall has not yet seen an indication that this will be the case locally.
Several large chains known as anchor stores in malls across the country have either declared bankruptcy or announced the closure of a large amount of stores.
General manager Mike Welborn said no store currently in the Lufkin Mall has announced its closure.
“We get a lot of questions about Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works,” he said. “They’ve got people out working, but they just haven’t been told to open the doors yet.”
JCPenney, a 118-year-old retail giant, filed for bankruptcy on May 15. The company said it has an agreement with most of its lenders on a turnaround plan that will allow it to stay in business as a more financially healthy company, but it will have to close an unannounced number of its 846 stores, according to CNN Business.
“Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress rebuilding our company under our Plan for Renewal strategy — and our efforts had already begun to pay off,” said CEO Jill Soltau. “Implementing this financial restructuring plan through a court-supervised process is the best path to ensure that JCPenney will build on its over 100-year history to serve our customers for decades to come.”
JCPenney was the fourth mega-retailer to file for bankruptcy in May. Stage Stores came before it on May 10, announcing it was filing, searching for a buyer and planning to reopen and liquidate its stores. The Houston-based company operates hundreds of Palais Royal, Bealls and Goody’s department stores, including the Gordmans formerly known as Stage or Bealls.
However, Lufkin’s Stage store has been hosting a store closing sale since January unrelated to the pandemic.
L Brands announced the closure of 50 of 1,700 Bath & Body Works stores in North America amid the pandemic as part of the release of the company’s first-quarter earnings report. However, online sales grew by 85%.
The same company also announced it plans to close 250 Victoria’s Secret stores after sales fell by 15% during the first quarter, according to Victoria’s Secret interim CEO Stuart Burgdoerfer in a call with Columbus Business First analysts on May 21.
The mall was affected by the stay-at-home orders from the state, county and city. It gradually reopened with limited hours and many stores offering curbside services.
Welborn said the mall will be reopening for regular hours of operation today.
“We’re probably about 60% of the stores open, so if we can get a few of the big ones going and a few of the other small ones, we’ll be 100%,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the stores that have not reopened in the Lufkin Mall include:
JCPenney
The Children’s Place
Bath & Body Works
Justice
Victoria’s Secret
Journeys
Kay Jewelers
AMC Theater
Zales
Al’s Formal Wear
