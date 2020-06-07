Work is continuing on three major construction projects in the Texas Depart of Transportation’s nine-county Lufkin District.
In addition, work also progressing on several maintenance projects, as weather permits, according to Rhonda Oaks, the Lukin District spokeswoman.
U.S. Highway 69 south: The $71.6 million project will widen U.S. 69 south of Huntington from two lanes to a divided rural four-lane highway from FM 844 to FM 1270. These project will provide better traffic flow between Beaumont and Lufkin.
Crews are currently constructing the overpass at state Highway 63 in Zavalla with bridge pours scheduled at entry andexit ramps. Dirt work also continues for the new southbound lanes from FM 844 to BW Horton Road.
Hot mix is being placed on newly constructed northbound turn lanes between BW Horton Road and Ozias Road, and construction of new northbound lanes will continue between Barge Road and state Highway 63.’ The project began in July 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. Johnson Brothers, Roanoke, is serving as contractor.
In addition, work continues from FM 1270 to the Jasper County line that will continue the construction of a four-lane divided highway.
Drewery Construction Co. of Nacogdoches is serving as contractor for the $37.5 million project that is scheduled to be finished in early 2023. Current work includes clearing south of Earnest Smith Road and dirt and structure work for the new northbound lanes between FM 1270 and Chambers Road.
U.S. Highway 59/Diboll Relief Route: Crews are working to clear property for the new roadway on the east side of Diboll. The work includes logging operations and utility relocations. Work on the $140.9 million relief route began in April and is expected to be completed in 2025.
Sacyr Construction USA LLC of Miami is serving as contractor for the project, which will extend from FM 2108 to 1.15 miles south of White Oak Creek.
The relief route will meet interstate design standards and serve as the primary evacuation route and will move traffic along the U.S. Highway 59 corridor.
U.S. Highway 59/state Loop 224: Work on the new main lanes to the east of current main lanes along U.S. 59 in underway. Earthwork east of U.S. 59 is in progress and the first seven spans of bridge deck on the northbound overpass has been completed. Crews are beginning work on the southbound overpass bridge decks.
In the coming weeks, both overpass bridge decks will be constructed up to the last span before crossing the existing highway.
Drill shaft foundations for bridges will be placed in multiple locations and will include drill shaft foundations for the overpass around Spradley Street. Utilities are being placed on the south end of the project with intermittent shoulder closures for utility work.
Longview Bridge and Road of Longview is serving as contractor for the project, which began in 2019. It’s scheduled completion date is in 2022.
The work will include the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing U.S. 59 and Old Lufkin Road and construction of frontage roads for Loop 224 between state Highway 7 and Business 59.
The project was designed to meet interstate standards and extends from Highway 7 west on Loop 224 to 1.2 miles south of Spradley Street on U.S. 59.
For more information, contact Oaks at Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
