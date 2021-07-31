Rogue Prosthetics at 1821 W. Frank Ave. is bringing innovative orthotics and prosthetics service to patients in Lufkin.

Sheri Hatt, who began the company with her business partner, Rock McBride, said she has worked for several companies during her more than 30 years in the prosthetics field. She said a common denominator among all the companies she worked at was a lack of specific care for each individual patient.

