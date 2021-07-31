“We take everything in their lives into consideration; where they live, ways to get out of their home, do they have wheelchair ramps; it’s a bigger picture than just providing prosthetics,” Sheri Hatt said.
Sheri Hatt has worked for several companies in the past and has been in the prosthetic field for more than 30 years.
Ben Falls, left, and Rock McBride both lost a leg in motorcycle accidents.
Ben Falls, who joined the business after it was created, also is focused on patient care after working for some companies that were not and looking to be a part of one that was.
Rock McBride, business partner with Sheri Hatt, says their goal is to restore the patient’s mobility as close to what it was before amputation.
Ben Falls said he is passionate about working in this field and that as an amputee, he loves that he gets to give back.
Rogue Prosthetics at 1821 W. Frank Ave. is bringing innovative orthotics & prosthetics service to patients in Lufkin.
Sheri Hatt said Rogue Prosthetics is innovative with their services in that they look at the needs of each specific client.
“It’s not just a recipe; sometimes a person comes in with a specific amputation level; we don’t just fill out what they’re gonna get,” Sheri Hatt said.
Rogue Prosthetics at 1821 W. Frank Ave. is bringing innovative orthotics and prosthetics service to patients in Lufkin.
Sheri Hatt, who began the company with her business partner, Rock McBride, said she has worked for several companies during her more than 30 years in the prosthetics field. She said a common denominator among all the companies she worked at was a lack of specific care for each individual patient.
