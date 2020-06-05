East Texans gathered in front of Huntington First Baptist Church Thursday evening to pray for unity and peace in the community and nation.
The rally began at 7 p.m. and included prayer, worship, messages from ministers and a heartfelt moment where the African Americans and law enforcement who came gathered in a circle, and everyone else gathered around them, laying their hands on them in prayer.
“This was a great opportunity for us to unify and come together, listen to each other, offer prayer and ask for healing for our nation and our people in this time of hurt and pandemic,” said Eddie Reddic, pastor of Huntington Church of the Living God. “It’s good for us to encourage each other.”
“It was important to me to support the community and show them that we’re all united,” said Arthur Alvarez, lieutenant for the Huntington Police Department. “I know a lot of people, so when I showed up, I saw all the faces, most of the people I know, and it made me feel good. With these tough times right now, we’re a small town, and we’re still all together. With everything going on outside of our area, our town is still tight knit, united. It was important for me to be here for that.”
Love works, Reddic said, and the message of God’s love will do things.
“There needs to be a statement made,” said Daryl Smith, pastor of Huntington First Baptist Church. “To say nothing and do nothing I know is the wrong thing. … What I wanted to say to my brothers and my sisters, particularly my African American brothers and sisters, is that the scripture teaches me that I am my brother’s keeper. Amen? I am my brother’s keeper. I have to live in relationship with my brothers. I wanted to say to you, let’s be honest, I’m a white male. I’m an old white male. I’m honest with you that I haven’t been asked to walk the road you walk. I may seek understanding, but I won’t ever understand. But I want you to know that I may not walk that road with you, but I will stand with you.”
Member Chelsi Moree put together the event because it was on her heart to pray for the black community, law enforcement and the people in her city.
“I know you can see a lot of scary things on the news, so I wanted to come together as a city because I can’t really do much here for New York, for Minneapolis, but I can in my city,” Moree said. “I wanted to be able to have something to let people know that we’re here for them, we love them and Jesus loves them.”
Trnecia Williams and 12-year-old Madison Williams came out to pray with their church members. When they were asked if they would come pray for the community, Trnecia said they knew immediately they would be there.
“God says to love everybody, and if God loves everybody, we’ve got to,” Madison said.
“We want everybody to come together as one,” Trnecia said. “We’re all God’s kids, so why can’t we not see the color of everyone’s skin and just love each other for each other.”
Connie Ciatti, Emma Hickman, Ramona McCaslin and 15-year-old Mackenzie McCaslin came to the prayer rally. They said the rally was about love. As Jesus loves everyone, so should they.
“Our times are so crazy right now, love is what’s needed to fix it in Jesus’ name,” Ciatti said.
“Prayer heals,” Mckenzie said.
“The world can always use a little more love,” Hickman said.
Where they gather, God is with them, and by showing up in person not just a like on social media, they show their brothers and sisters that they are there for them, Ciatti said.
“We’re just all human — it’s one world,” Ramona said. “I don’t see it like some people see it. It’s just one world. We’re all in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.