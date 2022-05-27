Pineywoods Community Academy celebrated its Class of 2022 graduates in a ceremony held Friday inside Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus, with a total of 61 new grads strolling the stage to receive their diplomas.

PCA board president Neal Naranjo in his opening remarks recognized all the graduates for their perseverance — especially during the pandemic and the necessities of online learning — pointing out that 29 of them had recently received degrees from Angelina College.

