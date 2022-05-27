New Pineywoods Community Academy graduates perform the ceremonial tassel turn during Friday’s graduation ceremony inside Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus. PCA awarded diplomas to 61 new graduates.
Pineywoods Community Academy valedictorian Adam McFarland (right) receives his diploma from PCA Board President Dr. Neal Naranjo during Friday’s graduation ceremony inside Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus. PCA awarded diplomas to 61 new graduates.
Jordan Armstrong, Pineywoods Community Academy salutatorian, addresses the crowd during Friday’s graduation ceremony inside Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus. PCA awarded diplomas to 61 new graduates.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Pineywoods Community Academy celebrated its Class of 2022 graduates in a ceremony held Friday inside Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus, with a total of 61 new grads strolling the stage to receive their diplomas.
PCA board president Neal Naranjo in his opening remarks recognized all the graduates for their perseverance — especially during the pandemic and the necessities of online learning — pointing out that 29 of them had recently received degrees from Angelina College.
