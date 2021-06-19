In a cooperative effort to help with the conservation of the critically endangered Louisiana Pine Snake, a team from the Memphis Zoo has come to the Ellen Trout Zoo to collect and evaluate genetic material to put in a frozen zoo to better understand reproductive technology research.

So far, the team collected genetic material from six male snakes Tuesday, as well as six on Wednesday.

