From left, Beth Roberts, senior conservation biologist for the Memphis Zoo; Mark Sandfoss, postdoctoral researcher for the Memphis Zoo; Melanie Richter, research technician for the Memphis Zoo; Robert Jackson, collection manager of reptiles and amphibians at Ellen Trout Zoo; and Gorden Henley, executive director of Ellen Trout Zoo, discuss the plight of the critically endangered Louisiana Pine Snake.
From left, Robert Jackson, collection manager of reptiles and amphibians at Ellen Trout Zoo; Melanie Richter, research technician for the Memphis Zoo; Mark Sandfoss, postdoctoral researcher for the Memphis Zoo; and Beth Roberts, senior conservation biologist for the Memphis Zoo, collect sperm samples from a Louisiana Pine Snake at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Mark Sandfoss, postdoctoral researcher for the Memphis Zoo, explains some of the techniques used to attempt to boost the population of the Louisiana Pine Snake.
Mark Sandfoss, postdoctoral researcher for the Memphis Zoo, examines samples taken from Louisiana Pine Snakes at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Beth Roberts, senior conservation biologist for the Memphis Zoo, shows a microscopic ultrasound view of a fertilized Louisiana Pine Snake egg at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Collected Louisiana Pine Snake sperm samples are frozen in liquid nitrogen for eventual transportation from Ellen Trout Zoo.
In a cooperative effort to help with the conservation of the critically endangered Louisiana Pine Snake, a team from the Memphis Zoo has come to the Ellen Trout Zoo to collect and evaluate genetic material to put in a frozen zoo to better understand reproductive technology research.
So far, the team collected genetic material from six male snakes Tuesday, as well as six on Wednesday.
