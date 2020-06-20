Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County in May remained about the same as were reported for April, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
These numbers reflect unemployment claims in the third month of COVID-19’s spread in Angelina County and are higher than at any point after the market crash in 2008.
Lufkin’s unemployment stayed at 11.6% in May. The rate of jobless in May 2019 was 3.2%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,629 in April from 1,558 in April. There were 478 jobless in May 2019.
The labor force rose by nearly 500 people from April to May.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly, to 11.7% in May from 11.8% in April. The unemployment rate in May of 2019 was 3.4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 3,945 in May from 3,826 in April. The number of unemployed in May 2019 was 1,202.
The county’s labor force rose by around 1,300 people from April to May.
Elsewhere in the region, counties and cities noticed large spikes in unemployment.
■ Houston County’s unemployment rate rose to 7.3% in May from 6.6% in April. The unemployment rate was 2.6% in May 2019.
The number of unemployed rose to 675 in May from 581 in April. There were 270 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Jasper County’s unemployment rate dropped to 16.8% in May from 17.3% in April. In May 2019, the jobless rate was 5.3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 2,072 in May from 2,055 in April. There were 678 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Nacogdoches County’s unemployment rate dropped to 9.9% in May from 10.4% in April. The unemployment rate in May of 2019 was 3.2%.
The number of unemployed dropped to 2,539 in May from 2,583 in April. There were 887 unemployed in May 2019.
The unemployment rate in the city of Nacogdoches dropped to 10.1% in May from 10.1% in April. The jobless rate in May 2019 was 3.3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,316 in May from 1,285 in April. There were 477 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Newton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 16.3% in May from 16.4% in April. The jobless rate was 5.3% in May 2019.
The number of unemployed rose to 799 in May from 773 in April. There were 274 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Polk County’s unemployment rate rose to 12.9% in May from 12.1% in April. The unemployment rate for May 2019 was 4.1%.
The number of unemployed rose to 2,201 in May from 1,970 in April. There were 722 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Sabine County’s unemployment rate rose to 17.2% in May from 16.9% in April. The unemployment rate for May 2019 was 5.6%
The number of unemployed rose to 612 in May from 574 in April. There were 210 unemployed in May 2019.
■ San Augustine County’s unemployment rate rose to 12% in May from 10.9% in April. The jobless rate in May 2019 was 4.1%.
The number of unemployed rose to 395 in May from 339 in April. There were 136 unemployed in May 2019.
■ San Jacinto County’s unemployment rate rose to 11.5% in May from 11.1% in April. The unemployment rate in May 2019 was 4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,225 in May from 1,156 in April. There were 468 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Shelby County’s unemployment rate rose to 10% in May from 8.8% in April. The jobless rate in May 2019 was 3.3%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,022 in May from 860 in April. There were 374 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Trinity County’s unemployment rate rose to 12.1% in May from 10.9% in April. The jobless rate in May 2019 was 4%.
The number of unemployed rose to 599 in May from 512 in April. There were 210 unemployed in May 2019.
■ Tyler County’s unemployment rate rose to 15.1% in May from 14.7% in April. The jobless rate in May 2019 was 4.8%.
The number of unemployed rose to 1,028 in May from 962 in April. There were 343 unemployed in May 2019.
Texas’ unemployment rate dropped to 13% in May from 13.5% in April. The jobless rate in May 2019 was 3.4%
The number of unemployed rose to 1,753,114 in May from 1,744,022 in April. There were 480,692 unemployed in May 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.