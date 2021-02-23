The Lufkin branch of the NAACP is investigating allegations of racial discrimination by the Lufkin school district.
The Rev. Sylvester McClain, president of the NAACP’s Lufkin branch, states in a letter to the school district that the organization is looking into allegations of employment discrimination against Black staff, Black students in lack of role models, treatment, funding programs of support for them and disproportionate discipline.
“The discrimination of staff consists of hiring, promotion, demotion, firing and transfer and position placement,” the letter states. “Hiring and placement of Afro-American staff is crucial to providing role models for Afro-American students, the fair treatment, funding and support groups to assist and encourage them.”
The letter states the organization has attempted to meet and discuss these problems with the district through multiple routes but has not been successful, so the organization is requesting 15 years of information through the Texas Public Information Act.
The NAACP is requesting employment records — including hiring, firing, promotion, demotion, transfer and position placement listed by race, gender and dates of when these actions were taken — in addition to the type of funding for programs to assist and help students of all races and gender, “especially special needs of student of color or handicap and support groups to assist and help all the students without any bias toward them.”
“We are requesting this information of which is legal and required by law and expect your reply within 10 days or we will have to pursue other steps or remedies,” the letter states.
Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said the district has met with representatives of the organization and provided information to them on numerous occasions.
Specifically, Torres said district officials met with an NAACP representative in July 2020 for more than two hours and provided more than 300 pages of information, including some of the information that has been requested.
“A lot of the things he is asking for in this investigation he refers to are issues and information that he was provided back in the fall,” Torres said.
The district intends to respond to the information request that has been submitted. However, it has been closed for six days and is not required to respond until 10 days after the request during which the district will be in session, Torres said.
“We firmly believe in the public information request process and plan to answer him,” Torres said. “He’s just not given us ample time to do that yet because it was just submitted prior to us leaving for this long, extended, unexpected holiday that we’ve had.”
McClain previously launched a similar investigation against the district when he was president of the Lufkin NAACP from 1983-1990. He also won a federal discrimination lawsuit against Lufkin Industries in 1999.
Lufkin ISD was released, after more than 30 years, from a federal court case — United States vs. State of Texas, Case 5281 in 1970— that resulted in the largest desegregation order U.S. history.
The case also resulted in a decades-long supervision of policies for educating students of color.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.