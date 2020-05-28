ZAVALLA — One person is dead after a vehicle collision in Zavalla, police chief Chris Wade confirmed.
There was a two-vehicle head-on crash just south of the city at the intersection of state Highways 63 and 147 that had traffic blocked, according to Wade. A Dodge pickup truck was on 63 exiting onto 147 but they failed to yield the right of way, Wade said.
The Dodge struck a Chevrolet sedan on the driver's side. The driver of the Chevrolet died on the scene, Wade said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Pat Grubbs was called to the scene. The identity of the man will not be released until his family has been notified.
Additionally, the Texas Department of Public Safety helped the Zavalla Police Department investigate the incident. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control and the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department was there to assist when needed.
The driver of the Dodge was not injured and criminal charges are pending, Wade said.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.