As Heritage Month approaches, the city of Lufkin will be celebrating culture with its annual Heritage Festival next Saturday in downtown Lufkin.
Attendees can look forward to boutiques, food trucks featuring different cuisines — including Cajun and Indian food — and artisan vendors selling handmade crafts. The event will feature more than 20 vendors, cultural festivities and activities for kids to enjoy, including snow cones, bubbles, hand painting, giveaways and balloon animals, director of convention services Brant Lee said.
