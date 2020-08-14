The city of Hudson is deliberating keeping the same tax rate they’ve had for the last 12 years, which is 30 cents per $100 valuation.
This would keep the city as the second lowest tax rate in the county, second only to Angelina College.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Hudson is deliberating keeping the same tax rate they’ve had for the last 12 years, which is 30 cents per $100 valuation.
This would keep the city as the second lowest tax rate in the county, second only to Angelina College.
Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.