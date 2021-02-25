East Texas won’t be seeing any more snow any time soon, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
The later in the year it gets, approaching the spring equinox, the harder it is for temperatures to reach the freezing temperatures suitable for snow storms like Texas saw last week, hydrologist C.S. Ross said.
“The first day of March should be a rainy day, perhaps with a thunderstorm, as well, certainly well above freezing,” Ross said. “I’m not showing any arctic air outbreaks through at least next week, which would be the first week of March.”
The sun is higher in the sky, and it is much less likely that Texas will see snow like it has again this year, he said.
Much of the next week will be rainy, according to the NWS forecast. Today’s forecast includes a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies with a high near 61.
There is an 80% chance of precipitation tonight with a low around 49.
Friday’s high should be near 61 with a 50% chance of showers, according to forecasters. Friday night should be cloudy, with a 40% chance of showers and a low around 56.
Saturday’s forecast calls for afternoon showers or possibly a thunderstorm. The high should be near 71 with cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain, according to forecasters.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Saturday night’s forecast before midnight. The NWS forecast calls for a low of about 61.
Sunday’s expected high should be near 72 with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain. The rain chances increase to 50% Sunday night, with cloudy skies and a low around 57.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high near 67 and a 60% chance of rain. The chance of rain drops to 40% Monday night with a low around 49, according to the NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.