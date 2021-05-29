There were 1,781 indexed crimes reported in Lufkin in 2020, including two murders, 32 rapes, 46 robberies, 204 aggravated assaults, 275 burglaries, 1,103 larcenies and 119 motor vehicle thefts, according to the annual report released by the Lufkin Police Department.
“This year’s statistics come from a new reporting system called the National Incident Based reporting system created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said David Thomas, chief of police, in a ‘Message from the Chief’ in the report. “This reporting system is supposed to allow more standardized reporting among agencies and give an overall picture of crime statistics. We have taken these numbers, and in some instances, broken them down into specific crimes to give you a better snapshot of crime in our city.”
