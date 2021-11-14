Nora Brabo attends the Gobble Gobble event at J.D.'s Center of Hope for the second time. “The last time I came, it was inside," she said. "And it’s outside this year and it’s better because it’s healthier."
Nora Brabo attends the Gobble Gobble event at J.D.'s Center of Hope for the second time. “The last time I came, it was inside," she said. "And it’s outside this year and it’s better because it’s healthier."
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Boxes of food sit waiting to be distributed Saturday morning at J.D.'s Center of Hope's Gobble, Gobble event.
Worship music blasted throughout the parking lot of J.D.'s Center of Hope Saturday morning as attendees of the organization’s Gobble, Gobble event enjoyed each other’s company while waiting to be served a hot meal.
J.D.’s Center Of Hope has been holding this event for about seven years, said April Murphy, head teacher at the center. While it had been held indoors in previous years, the event has been outdoors the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, and Murphy loves having it outside, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.