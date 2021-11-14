Worship music blasted throughout the parking lot of J.D.'s Center of Hope Saturday morning as attendees of the organization’s Gobble, Gobble event enjoyed each other’s company while waiting to be served a hot meal.

J.D.’s Center Of Hope has been holding this event for about seven years, said April Murphy, head teacher at the center. While it had been held indoors in previous years, the event has been outdoors the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns, and Murphy loves having it outside, she said.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.