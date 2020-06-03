For the first time in 22 years, the city of Lufkin will allow a second ambulance service to operate within city limits.
“We’re just trying to ensure that citizens have a choice and are provided with adequate service,” fire chief Jesse Moody said. “We feel the competition among services will ensure timely and adequate service to the citizens.”
City ordinances require people to obtain a certificate declaring that the public convenience and necessity requires such an operation. Until Tuesday, Acadian Ambulance Service was the only ambulance service allowed to operate in Lufkin. Their certificate was set to expire at the end of the month.
When the certificate opened for applications, the city received an application from Acadian and Lonestar Ambulance 1, LLC dba Allegiance Mobile Health, Americare EMS.
Moody told the city council he believes supplemental EMS service needed to be strengthened in the city.
“Most cities our size have more than one ambulance company,” Moody said. “We need to have someone to provide those services because our hospitals are small and we don’t have the specialists that are needed sometimes so they go to Houston.”
Additionally, the council approved a mid-year budget adjustment on second reading based off reported revenue changes since the budget was finalized and implemented.
This provided supplemental funds in the General, Hotel/Motel Tax, Special Recreation, Pines Theater Special Events, Ellen Trout Zoo Building, Court Security/Technology, Main Street/Community Development Downtown Improvements, Animal Services (Kurth Grant), Animal Services (Animal Attic) Economic Development, Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau, General Obligation Debt Service, Water/Wastewater, Solid Waste & Recycling and Equipment Acquisition & Replacement Funds; and provided an effective date.
