Dance teams and cheer squads from across the county and region practiced for most of the summer for a chance at taking the title at the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships.

For most teams, this was the first competition of the year and a chance to test choreography out on a crowd of adoring friends and family, according to Darlene Atkinson, director of the Academy of Gymnastics and Dance and an organizer of the event.

