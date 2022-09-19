Hudson High School varsity cheerleaders toss one of their flyers into the air Sunday at the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon Dance Championships during the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
The Lovelady High School varsity cheer team rallies team spirit during its performance Sunday at the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon Dance Championships during the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center.
The Jr. Panthers cheer squad performs Sunday ahead of the annual East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon Dance Championships at the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Dance teams and cheer squads from across the county and region practiced for most of the summer for a chance at taking the title at the East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships.
For most teams, this was the first competition of the year and a chance to test choreography out on a crowd of adoring friends and family, according to Darlene Atkinson, director of the Academy of Gymnastics and Dance and an organizer of the event.
