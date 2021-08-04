The Salvation Army will be hosting its 80th anniversary banquet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The event will feature stories from those who benefited from the work of The Salvation Army, as well as a presentation of the work that took place after the premiere sponsor, Pilgrim’s, deployed to Southeast Texas to assist in serving those affected by Hurricane Laura. Michelle Briley, chairwoman of The Salvation Army Advisory Board, will be the host for the virtual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.