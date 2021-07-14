Lufkin firefighters put out a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Lotus Lane and Lark Street.
Johnathan Bosquez, who lives next to the building in the 1400 block of Lotus Lane, reported the fire.
Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.
