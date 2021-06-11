Front row from left, MaKayla Jenkins, 19, Susan Buckner, back row from left, Betty Barkley, Makenzie Parrish, 13, and Gracie Mettlen, 12, pose Wednesday by the bench dedicated by Hudson ISD to Brandi Mettlen at Peavy Primary School.
Hudson ISD dedicated a bench to Brandi Mettlen, who passed away suddenly last year of a major heart attack. Hudson held a small dedication to let Mettlen’s loved ones see the bench, located on the playground of W.F. Peavy Primary School.
Mettlen worked for Hudson ISD as a teacher’s aide and taught Sunday school for pre-school children at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member. She was a mom of two daughters, Makayla and Gracie, and she graduated from Hudson herself, where she lived all her life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.