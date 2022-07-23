The swinging beat of Frank Sinatra bound its way through a vintage house on South First Street Friday night as small groups made their way up the porch steps, excited to see what the community had to offer.

Friday night was one of many nights Deanna Vaughan and Kim Sisco, owners of Salt & Honey, a small downtown boutique, have used to bring Lufkin creatives together to sell locally produced goods under the name The 1916 Market.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.