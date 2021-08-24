The Angelina County & Cities Health District Board of Health will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to review and consider the health district’s budget for fiscal year 2022.

A preliminary budget discussed in the July meeting indicates the health district anticipates about a $4.9 million budget before adjustments; a $6.6 million budget after including donated pharmaceuticals, the building lease, state vaccines and a management agreement.

