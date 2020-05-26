City manager Keith Wright will retire on July 7 after serving the city of Lufkin for 30 years.
“I’ve been thinking about retiring for a while,” he said. “When this COVID-19 pandemic hit, I just realized that I need to enjoy my life. So I’m going to go ahead and retire.”
He plans to use this time to be with his family, work on his farm, do some traveling and enjoy his sailboat. He talked about spending time in the British Virgin Island, among other travels.
“I worked for the city for 30 years. I worked for five years right out of high school and another 25, starting as the city engineer,” he said. “I put half of my life into the city of Lufkin.”
Wright said he has been a part of every major project in the last two and a half decades, including the Pitser Garrison Convention Center expansion, three capital improvement plans, The Pines Theater, several major citywide road construction projects, drainage improvements throughout the city and the downtown remodel.
Most recently, he got the latest capital improvements plan kicked off, which was a huge goal he wanted to accomplish before leaving.
Wright is known among his colleagues for his command over the budget and how much he cared for city employees.
“He is an exceptional city manager in every technical way,” city attorney Bruce Green said. “He’s worked in, and understands, every area of the city and has command over the budget. He’s fiscally conservative and takes care of the citizen’s money very well.”
Green and Wright have worked together for more than a decade and Green said he’d be sad to see Wright leave, but knows it is well-earned.
“Keith is a matter-of-fact, no nonsense guy,” he said. “One thing that is not well known, probably amongst all of the 400 or more employees in the city, is how much he cares for his employees. … He cares and wants to make the best situation for the city and its workers.”
Mayor Bob Brown has worked with Wright for eight years. In that time, the city has really grown to trust Wright, especially where Wright has participated in all of the city’s major improvements over the past two and a half decades.
“When he was hired as the city manager, one thing he had for himself going in was that he put in all the things in the ground and covered them up,” Brown said. “He knew where they were because he put them there. There was very little slippage between his transition into this role.
“He did a great job managing that side of business, he was strong with the budget. … I think he has earned a new life.”
Wright will leave the city with a mostly completed budget that will likely only need minor changes by the time it comes up for approval later in the summer. This year was particularly difficult because of the shortfalls that began before the COVID-19 virus hit and were further exacerbated by the virus.
“I really enjoyed my career in Lufkin. It was good to me,” Wright said. “And hopefully, the city benefited from my employment. The citizens were always good to me. It’s just time to look toward a new endeavor.”
The city hasn’t decided on anyone to take on Wright’s position and plans to take it slowly, cautiously and purposefully, Brown said.
